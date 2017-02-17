Prince and Princess party a royal hit
The 8th annual Prince and Princess Party Sunday afternoon was an opportunity for boys and girls enjoyed face painting, manicures, making crafts, bingo, games, prizes, cookies and a grand march in the WDC Elementary Gym.
Miss Wadena Hannah Vorderbruggen and Miss Bluffton First Princess Sarah Moen read books to the little prince and princesses, as well as helped with the games and lead the grand march.
The Prince and Princess Party is a fun and festive event for youths and families sponsored by Wadena-Deer Creek Youth Community Education.
A special thanks is given to the National Honor Society student volunteers and community volunteers.