    Prince and Princess party a royal hit

    By PJ News Today at 12:56 p.m.
    Face painting was one of many activities youth enjoyed at the party. Other activities included manicures, crafts, bingo, musical hearts, storytime, snacks and a grand march. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools1 / 6
    Miss Wadena Hannah Vorderbruggen reads stories to children. Miss Bluffton First Princess Sarah Moen also spent time reading to the little prince and princess during the party. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools2 / 6
    These little princes were busy making valentines at the crafts table. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools3 / 6
    Nicole Miller calls the bingo numbers while children and their parents and grandparents played this popular activity. Miller was one of several Wadena-Deer Creek National Honor Society students who volunteered at this event. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools4 / 6
    Friends Riley Guck and Kylie Damlo enjoyed dressing up like princesses for the annual Prince and Princess Party, Feb. 12 at WDC Elementary. The event is sponsored by Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education. Photo by April Damlo/Special to the Pioneer Journal5 / 6
    The Grand March was the grand finale of the 8th annual Prince and Princess Party held Feb. 12 at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary. Dana Pavek/WDC Schools6 / 6

    The 8th annual Prince and Princess Party Sunday afternoon was an opportunity for boys and girls enjoyed face painting, manicures, making crafts, bingo, games, prizes, cookies and a grand march in the WDC Elementary Gym.

    Miss Wadena Hannah Vorderbruggen and Miss Bluffton First Princess Sarah Moen read books to the little prince and princesses, as well as helped with the games and lead the grand march.

    The Prince and Princess Party is a fun and festive event for youths and families sponsored by Wadena-Deer Creek Youth Community Education.

    A special thanks is given to the National Honor Society student volunteers and community volunteers.

