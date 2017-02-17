Police Scanner - Feb. 16 edition

Feb. 3

The Wadena County Sheriff's office learned an offender had moved to a different address. The offender, who was employed, said he could not make it to his job because he did not have a ride. He added that he had never done anything wrong to begin with. He was belligerent and hung up twice during the compliance check. He was advised to update information by the end of the day or a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

While serving on a special service detail, two deputies observed beer being consumed by three different males. Two were cited for underage drinking.

Employees at a Wadena business reported a female acting strangely - stumbling around by an overhead door. The female got on a bus before the call was finished.

A female reported a teal-colored car with tinted windows was following her around. An officer spoke with the driver of the car who said he was in town to pick up another car at a lot. He had moved his car because the dealer had been moving other cars in the lot.

Feb. 4

Police were notified a person was attempting to get into the back door of their residence on Second Street NW in Wadena.

Feb. 5

A female who assaulted a man at a bar in Wadena was reported to be banging on his door and causing trouble.

Feb. 6

An out of control student was transported to Moorhead.

Feb. 8

A complainant asked police for assistance after her husband locked her out of the house while she was trying to pack up and leave.

Feb. 9

A male biker who had hit a deer was reported walking westbound on Highway 10 toward Wadena. The man and his bike were escorted home. The man was not dressed appropriately for the weather but refused an offer to be checked for possible frostbite.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.