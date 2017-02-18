Homeowners will need to comply with state water buffer laws

By March, each county needs to designate themselves as the enforcing agency for the new Buffer Law Program or they need to defer it to the board of Water and Soil Resources. The 2015 law, amended in 2016, states that landowners owning property adjacent to a water body identified and mapped on a buffer protection map must maintain a 50-foot average and 30-foot minimum continuous buffer of perennially rooted vegetation to protect the state's water resources. Public drainage systems must have a 16.5-foot minimum width continuous buffer of perennially rooted vegetation on ditches within the benefited area of public drainage systems.

All counties are required to develop a program for identifying and bringing area which are in need of buffering into compliance with state regulations.

"Do we want to keep local control to enforce these laws?" Newville asked the commissioners.

"Give us the opportunity to work with people we already know to build relationships," said Malone.

The commissioners unanimously approved keeping local control to develop the Buffer Law program and help landowners come into compliance. Buffers need to be in place by Nov. 1.

In other news, the board:

• Approved the Highway Department to purchase its annual maintenance and operations equipment in the amount of $596,750.

• Tabled making a decision about the annex sidewalk melt system and the roof drainage system. The estimated costs had not yet been received by the board from Vercon at the time of the meeting.

• Approved paying the bill from Vercon for construction expenses already incurred.

• Adopted a resolution establishing support for One Watershed, One Plan projects in Wadena County. Commissioners approved an application to the Board of Water and Soil Resources for a planning grant to develop a comprehensive watershed management plan.

• Appointed Kristi Walsvick to the PH Advisory Committee for a three-year term for District 1 effective Feb. 7.

• Approved tobacco licenses for Ortons' Menahga Citgo, Shell Sport & Bait, Menahga C-Store, Chuck's country Foods, Blueberry Pines Golf Club and DG Retail, LLC.

• Amended motion by Solid Waste Department to change wording from restricted funds to committed funds. The amended motion allows the Solid Waste Department to put $50,000 of their current fund balance into a committee account for capital purchases.