"We can see the end," he said, "but we just can't pin (an opening date) down yet. We're chomping at the bit now."

The delay has been in the plumbing, he said, adding the final work should be completed early next week. The initial plans have been approved by the state, and once the work is done, a final inspection will be required as well.

With the liquor license approved, bathrooms finished, tables in place, and all the equipment in house, "it's close," Strand said. "I like to tell myself we're on the home stretch," but it will be two to two and a half weeks, he speculated.

If all continues to proceed smoothly, the much-anticipated opening could be during the week of Feb. 20 to 25, he said.