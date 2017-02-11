Wadena County annex roof could require bigger fix

"We didn't think about water from rain and snow melt until now?" Hillukka asked. "The building is already framed."

There is also concern that water and ice will build up on the sidewalks, making unsafe walking conditions. Odden gave commissioners two options to deal with ice build up: a hot water heating system or an electrical heating system. Odden reported that the engineer will only do a hot water system because it is supposed to be more reliable than the electric option. Electric systems can fail, which would make repairs costly if the sidewalk needed to be ripped up so the failing parts can be replaced.

The heating system would be installed in the sidewalks from the parking lot, through the connector link to the city sidewalk. Odden told the board that they have a month or two before they need to make a decision. Commissioners decided to table any decision until more information could be gathered regarding the two systems.

The board also needed to decide on the door to the annex. There were three options: one set of double doors, one door with two sidelights or one door with one sidelight. The cost difference between the three options was minimal. Commissioners approved spending $16,737 for one set of double doors.

In other business the board also:

• Approved the hire of Jeff Maros for Wadena County Sheriff's Deputy to start Feb. 21.

• Heard a report from Deana Malone, Planning and Zoning, about the DNR land sale. The DNR acquired 2,006 acres and proposed to sell 1,000. There will be a list of about 12 parcels for sale. Approved the addition of three delegates to the Association of minnesota Counties. In addition to the five commissioners, the other delegates will be Judy Taves, Ryan Odden and Tanya Lesky.

• Approved a liquor license for R&J Horse Sales

• Closed the meeting to discuss negotiation strategy and discuss a litigation matter

• Approve a location change for the Feb. 7 meeting to the multipurpose room in the courthouse.