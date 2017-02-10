Nearly 500 attend Festival of Health

This free event offered more than 70 exhibits by local businesses and organizations, including popular booths like glucose and DNA swab testing. Each booth provided hands-on learning and an opportunity to become familiar with the many resources available to families in the community. Wadena County representatives were in attendance to discuss Substance Use Prevention, Healthy Homes: Radon, Child Abuse Prevention, Early Childhood Services, Healthy Living, Reproductive Health and Emergency Management.

Several booths provided interactive opportunities to become familiar with many resources available for a family's health, well-being and safety. Free health screenings included: blood pressure, blood glucose and pulmonary function testing. The Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation District was also there conducting free water testing.

"The Festival of Health is an event that people of all ages from the Wadena area look forward to attending each year," said Matt Jensen, TCHC Marketing Manager. "The event was a huge success and a testament to all of the great resources available to people in our community."

Entertainment was also part of the festivities, featuring dance performances by Just For Kix, Tae Kwon Do demonstrations, face paintings by Beth Kern, caricatures by Doug Curtis and Magician, Imaginick, performing throughout the halls of the festival.

The health fair is sponsored by Tri-County Health Care Foundation, Tri-County Health Care and M-State, Wadena campus.