News briefs - Feb. 9 edition

It was the second fire fatality in the area on Thursday; one person died in a fire earlier in the day in Hermantown.

The Thursday night fire destroyed a home and garage at 3912 Highway 33, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Multiple fire departments responded to reports of the home fully engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies recovered human remains at the scene at about noon Friday. The sheriff's office said an autopsy will be performed at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to make a positive identification of the deceased. However, the female homeowner had not been located as of Friday evening, said Lt. Todd Abernathy of the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and remains under investigation.

The victim of the Thursday morning fire in Hermantown also had not yet been identified Friday pending further testing, but authorities said the remains likely are those of the 87-year-old woman who lived in the home on the 5300 block of West Arrowhead Road. Fire crews arrived at 3:17 a.m. Thursday to find the house fully engulfed in flames. The cause of that fire also has not yet been determined.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is involved in both investigations.

Pilot injured in crash landing possibly affected by carbon monoxide

The pilot of a small plane was able to crawl away from a crash landing in a field Thursday night in southern Minnesota.

At about 8:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration reported a plane missing to the Rice-Steele Dispatch Center, according to a news release from Steele County. The plane was located west of the town of Ellendale, where it had crashed in a field.

The pilot and owner of the plane, Daniel Bass, 39, of Winona, was able to crawl away from the plane and reach a house about 300 yards away to get help, said Deanna Bass, his wife.

Deanna Bass said her husband may have been affected by carbon monoxide fumes during the flight. She said he is being treated at the Mayo Clinic for non-life threatening injuries.

Bass was flying from Duluth to Winona when his plane went down near Ellendale, about 100 miles west of Winona, according to the sheriff's office.

According to FAA records, the plane was a single-engine Mooney M20C built in 1969.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bemidji man charged after 20-minute standoff with police

A 20-year-old Bemidji man whose alleged actions triggered a Code Red Alert in the city Thursday night has been charged with two felonies and a gross misdemeanor.

Jordan Henry Nubbe was arrested Thursday night after a 20-minute standoff with police. He is now charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one charge of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality and one count of obstructing the legal process.

Police responded to the 1000 block of East Avenue NE at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night after Nubbe's mother called law enforcement and reported that her son was standing outside her house with a handgun, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived at the home, Nubbe had left.

According to the complaint, police found Nubbe in a gazebo nearby and subdued him with non-lethal rounds after a 20-minute standoff in which Nubbe refused to remove his hands from his pocket.

In a statement given to officers after his arrest, Nubbe admitted that he did have a gun and fired a round outside of his mother's home.

Nubbe appeared briefly in court Friday morning, with his left hand heavily bandaged. He will be held without bail on charges of probation violation. A judge set bail for the new charges at $50,000 without conditions and $30,000 with conditions.