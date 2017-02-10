Police Scanner-Feb. 9 Edition

A caller reported strange tire tracks and footprints near the garages which had not been there the night before. He requested that a deputy "swing by."

A disorderly person in the lobby of the Wadena County law enforcement center at 10:50 p.m. was arrested.

A complainant alleged one of her tires had been slashed at Oak Ridge Homes. It was the second time her tires had been slashed in a week. She told police she had no idea of who the tire slasher might be.

Jan. 28

A caller reported finding a small shelter in the woods near her residence and asked an officer to check on it. The officer located the shelter and believed it had been built by kids.

After observing a lot of traffic in and out of property despite numerous no trespassing signs, a complainant requested property watch patrols.

Jan. 29

After being cleared of her 72-hour hold by Tri-County Health Care, a female was transported to her home by an officer. The officer stood by while a male gathered some of his belongings. When the man left he refused to share any laundry detergent with the woman. Some laundry supplies were purchased for her.

Jan. 30

A small pickup rolled on Aldrich Ave. SW in Wadena. The driver told police that when he hit a dip he lost control of the truck and it rolled. He complained of pain in his knees but said he was otherwise uninjured. The pickup suffered significant damage.

A woman reported a case of vandalism which occurred in December. Syrup was poured inside her vehicle and sugar was poured in the gas tank. She decided at the time not to report the incident but was beginning to have engine trouble. She told an officer she put towels on the syrup when she noticed it. The truck had been parked for weeks. She was advised of the need to report incidents in a more timely fashion.

Jan. 31

A teenager on probation was seen headed toward County Road 26 on foot. A deputy located the juvenile male on CR 26 about a mile north of State Highway 10. He told the deputy he did not like the treatment he was receiving and asked to be returned to lockup.

A grandmother contacted law enforcement after learning her grandson was posting pictures and videos on Facebook depicting self-harm. After a short chase, the grandson was located on the Wadena County Fairgrounds. He was released in the custody of his grandmother.

A caller using a blocked number and refusing to give personal information reported a white Buick on its side. With the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol, the area was searched in an attempt to locate the driver. Attempts to locate anyone connected with the crash were futile. The vehicle was towed because it posed a traffic hazard. The address of the vehicle's registered owner was checked but it was found the owner no longer resided there and could not be located.

A woman returned home after work to find she was not able to enter her apartment because the door handle was broken. She told the police she suspected her ex-husband or his sister of causing the damage. Police checked on their whereabouts and found the man was still in jail and his sister had not visited him.

Feb. 1

A male was reported to be walking north on Jefferson Street in Wadena carrying a knife and slashing it around. No weapons were found but the man was carrying a large, silver coffee mug.

A man asked for a welfare check on his son living in Oylen. The father told the Wadena County Sheriff's office that his son was being scammed on the internet and had recently lost $1,800.

A man reported no one he knew had recently seen his ex-wife. She had last been seen in the Nimrod area. Her last place of residence was in Nebraska. Her last Facebook post had been Jan. 1. A voicemail was left on the woman's phone.

Feb. 2

A 911 call was made to the Wadena County Sheriff's office and an automated voice stated: "fasten seat belt and push one to speak with occupants."

The line was then disconnected. A callback attempt went to voicemail.

A person was reported to be varying speeds and driving all over the road. The driver admitted having vehicle problems but said he was not tired. The officer did not observe any signs of impairment.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.