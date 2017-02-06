It happened just after 3 p.m. Sunday about 2 miles east of Deer Creek, at mile marker 118.

Troopers say Jessica Lannes, 31, of Wadena, was driving a 1999 Olds Alero was trying to pass another vehicle when she crossed the centerline and hit an SUV head on in the eastbound lane. The driver of the 2001 Chevy Tracker was 63-year-old Lucille RehmParkers Prairie.

Both drivers sustained fatal injuries, the State Patrol reported Monday morning.

A 2-year-old boy, Mason Mousseau, was in the car with Lannes and sustained non-life threatening injuries.