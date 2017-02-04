Local farmers invited to annual producers meeting in Wadena
Local producers are invited to attend the 2017 Wadena County Annual Producers Meeting Feb. 9 at the VFW in Wadena.
This event is sponsored by the Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District (Wadena SWCD) and will provide an educational experience for a wide variety of producers - from dairy to pasture operations along with new or experienced producers.
Jeff Duchene, Natural Resources Conservation Service Grazing Specialist, will be cover any and all things related to grazing. Ryan Perish, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will be cover the new Nitrogen Fertilizer Management Plan. Jim Lahn, East Otter Tail SWCD, will have a presentation on the Ag Water Quality Certification Program. Other presentations include: Feedlot Registrations and Record Keeping, Wetland Basics, Irrigation & Nutrient Management, Buffer Law Information, and NRCS and FSA program updates.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. with registration and runs until about 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Producers interested in attending the 2017 Wadena County Producers Meeting need to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 3. Call Tyler Marthaler at the Wadena SWCD at (218) 631-3195 Ext 4 or email wadenaco.swcd@gmail.com.