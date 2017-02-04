Local farmers invited to annual producers meeting in Wadena

Jeff Duchene, Natural Resources Conservation Service Grazing Specialist, will be cover any and all things related to grazing. Ryan Perish, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will be cover the new Nitrogen Fertilizer Management Plan. Jim Lahn, East Otter Tail SWCD, will have a presentation on the Ag Water Quality Certification Program. Other presentations include: Feedlot Registrations and Record Keeping, Wetland Basics, Irrigation & Nutrient Management, Buffer Law Information, and NRCS and FSA program updates.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. with registration and runs until about 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Producers interested in attending the 2017 Wadena County Producers Meeting need to RSVP by Friday, Feb. 3. Call Tyler Marthaler at the Wadena SWCD at (218) 631-3195 Ext 4 or email wadenaco.swcd@gmail.com.