Volunteers will begin tax preparations in February

The program is offered to residents who consider themselves to have low to moderate income. This year the program is available on Tuesdays from Feb. 7 through April 18, 2017.

All appointments are made at the Mahube office at 311 Jefferson Street South by calling (218) 632-3600 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional Tax Aide volunteers are needed. Experience in tax preparation, tax law and computer expertise is helpful, but not necessary. Training and certification is provided. If someone is interest in serving as a VITA Tax Aid volunteer, call Karen Lenius at the Mahube-Otwa office at (218) 847-1385.

Here's what to bring to tax aide appointments:

• Make sure to bring Social Security cards or Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) for everyone included on the return.

• Personal identification/photo IDs for adults.

• Direct deposit information, including a voided check or routing/account number.

• And bring all employer furnished tax materials, such as a W-2 for each job you held during 2016 and any 1099 forms. Also bring your 2016 tax return.

• All other annual income such as SSI, SSDI, GA, veteran's benefits and worker's compensation.

• A record of educational expenses for children in grades k-12 and tuition expenses for university or technical school.

• Homeowners should bring in their mortgage interest and property tax statement and renters should bring their Certificate of Rent Paid (CRP) from their landlord.

• A verification of health insurance - form 1095-A from MNSure, 1095-B from a health insurance provider or 1095-C from an employer.

• A record of charitable donations.

For more information, call the Wadena Mahube-Otwa office at (218) 632-3600.