Support groups offered at Tri-County Health Care

Anyone who has experienced a loss is invited to the support group. The group's purpose is to offer understanding, suggestions for coping, support, friendship and hope to bereaved adults. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

To learn more about the month Grief Support Group, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services Staff at (218) 631-5228.

Memory Loss support group on tap Feb. 9

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer's Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for caregivers meeting on Feb. 9 starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of Tri-County Health Care.

Through participation in a support group, participants will be better prepared and perhaps feel less overwhelmed as their loved one's condition becomes worse.

The Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meets the second Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m. at Tri-County. Please visit the front desk for conference room location. Anyone with an interest in understanding more about memory loss is invited to attend. For more information please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228.

Parents who've lost a child support group meets Feb. 13

Tri-County Health Care has a "Parents Who Have Lost a Child" support group to help those in the area affected by the loss of a child. The monthly support group will meet on Monday, Feb.13 at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care.

Our area has had a disturbing number of children lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, illness, cancer, suicide and accidents. These parents need long-term support and many find it comforting to talk with others who have also suffered a similar loss. The purpose of this group is to provide a confidential setting for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope.

The "Parents Who Have Lost a Child" support group meets the second Monday of the month starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact the Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services Department at (218) 631-5228.

Adult Survivors of Suicide loss support group set for Feb. 21

Tri-County Health Care has an "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group" to help those in the area affected by suicide. The monthly support group will meet on Feb.21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care.

Each year more than 36,000 people in the United States die by suicide, leaving behind devastated family and friends. The support group at Tri-County Health Care is intended to provide healing support for people coping with the shock, excruciating grief and the complex emotions that accompany the loss of a loved one to suicide.

The monthly "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group" meets the third Tuesday of the month in the Wesley Conference Room at Tri-County Health Care. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. The "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss" support group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has completed suicide.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228.

Diabetes support group meets Feb. 13

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) will host its monthly diabetes support group meeting on Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. For this month's group the topic is on advance directives and the featured speaker will be Jenny Doll, Licensed Social Worker (LSW).

The support group meets the second Monday of the month from 3:30 — 4:30 p.m. at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena in the Café Conference Room. Anyone with an interest in learning more about diabetes is invited to attend. For more information, contact Pam Doebbeling, RN, Diabetes Educator at (218) 631-3510, ext. 5376.