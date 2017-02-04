Police Scanner-Feb. 2 Edition

• The Wadena County Sheriff's office received a report of a vulnerable adult female running from a residence. The complainant said that when he went to investigate he noticed a vehicle stop and turn off its lights. When he went for his own vehicle the other vehicle drove away. He said he suspected the other vehicle was there to pick up his daughter.

Jan. 20

• Law enforcement fielded child welfare questions from a complainant who allegedly found her child soaked with urine. The child was in the custody of the father whom she allegedly found intoxicated and passed out.

• A Wadena police officer assisted an ambulance crew after a man fell out of his electric wheelchair. The chair was taken to Humphrey Manor.

Jan. 21

• A complaint was made about a couple that took a woman's dog to breed pups and was allegedly attempting to selling the dog on Facebook. The complainant was informed it was a civil matter.

Jan. 22

• A welfare check was performed on a man who set the seat of his bicycle on fire because it was not working properly. The man told a deputy he was from the Twin Cities and was stranded. A deputy transported the seatless cyclist to Menahga where he was picked up the following day.

Jan. 23

• A car was reported to be weaving in the westbound lane of Highway 10. The car was stopped and the driver said he was very tired. There was no odor of alcohol and the driver's eyes appeared normal.

• A woman reported her wallet missing from a shopping basket at a Wadena retail business. She later returned to the store and found her wallet in a cart with the cash inside missing.

Jan. 24

• A female reported a male voice say "hello" from the living room of her home at 3:19 a.m. The residence was checked but there was no sign on an intruder. The Menahga Police Department advised the complainant to call again if she heard a noise.

• Probation was contacted by a hysterical man who said he was suicidal and had a knife. A deputy stood by until an ambulance arrived and transported him to Tri-County.

• A four-year-old was reported without supervision near the Workforce Center in Wadena. The girl was playing in the snow after getting off a preschool bus. She had been outside for 10 minutes but was properly dressed for the weather. The girl's mother was napping and did not see the bus arrive.

Jan. 25

• A caller reported being threatened the previous evening at the Staples City Hall.

• The Wadena County Sheriff's office assisted Menahga police and fire department personnel after a man was found in his room with a knife. There was also reason to believe the man had possibly taken a lot of pills.

• A complainant returned home to find some property stolen. One missing item was a snowmobile belonging to a previous tenant. The landlord said the tenant had moved out the end of November and was no longer allowed on the property. He had left the snowmobile and some other items. The landlord had been unable to make contact with the tenant but gave her name to the police.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.