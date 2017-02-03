City leaders looking to boost downtown retail sector

"We're excited about what this could bring to Wadena," said Wadena Development Authority Director Dean Uselman. "It would offer residents more retail opportunities, add employment and increase the tax base."

Uselman first had a conversation with Cody Gunstenson from Buxton Development thought it made sense to bring it to the Development Authority board. They liked the idea, Uselman said, and wanted to know more about it.

"We'd like to have a meeting with local business people, the Chamber of Commerce and regional development organizations in the next month or so and generate some interest," Uselman said.

The Wadena Development Authority is working to schedule a meeting by early March.

"We'd like to include a broader group and include those who might be interested in the investment part of this to make this happen," he said.

Funding for a development project would likely come from several entities, including the Development Authority, Convention and Visitors Bureau and some of the area foundations.

"In general, we're looking for stronger a retail business sector. We've got some openings in downtown stores and there's development land available for new businesses that currently aren't here and wouldn't have a fit downtown," he said. "But certainly there are some businesses that would fit into some of the vacant storefronts we have in downtown Wadena."

Buxton is a nationwide developer that has worked with cities of all sizes on developing retail recruitment strategies.

"I've heard really great things in talking to some of the people who have worked with Buxton," Uselman said. "They're very good at what they do and they have been very effective." Additional meetings will be announced in the next month or two for those interested in the planning process.