Dog transport arrives at Wadena County Humane Society

Today's transport - which volunteers are calling "Meet the Snow Rescue 2017" - is the seventh transport of dogs from Texas over the last six months. By partnering with Texas shelters, more lives can be saved.

Transport days are busy for humane society volunteers. After the dogs arrive, they are bathed and fed and volunteers work with dogs on socialization. Many of the dogs are scared after the long ride from Texas, volunteers explained.

For more information about adopting or fostering a dog from the Wadena County Humane Society call 632-5938 or go to their Facebook page.