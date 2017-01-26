'Hope for the best, prepare for the worst'

"I have been involved with and responded to a number of incidents in my career and have always been intrigued as to how different scale incidents can be managed," Wheeler said. "I am a believer in being prepared and that's another reason I applied for this position."

Wadena County has an Emergency Operations Plan that is constantly updated with contact information for different agencies and action plans for certain situations.

"The tornado, for example, is something we try to plan for," Wheeler said. "Many different agencies need to work together to coordinate efforts in a crisis situation."

Wheeler is busy training and getting up to speed on all aspects of his new position and is completing 105 hours of independent study to get his certifications. As he completes this training, Wheeler hopes to build relationships with many of the agencies he may need to call upon in an emergency.

"I also help out with courthouse security and work with the emergency radios," he said.

A lot of the job entails being prepared and having a plan in case the worst case scenario happens

"We hope for the best and say 'be prepared, not scared,'" Wheeler said.

The Emergency Management Director works under the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, which offers a lot of benefits, Wheeler said.

"I already have a lot of connections and have built relationships here," he said.

The county offers a weather and emergency alert system for residents that can be useful in the case of severe weather, for example.

Wheeler said the sheriff's office encourages the public to sign up for the CodeRED alert system.

CodeRED is a high-speed emergency and community notification system used by state and local government organizations to effectively alert their residents.

Wadena County has used the system in the past when the area has a weather alert. It can also be used if there is a missing child, for example. People who are signed up will receive an alert on their phone when severe weather is headed this way.

Go to the Wadena County Emergency Management website at www.co.wadena.mn.us/159/Emergency-Management and click on the CodeRED link. A name and contact information can be added to the system, along with an email address. People can also choose whether to receive a text message. Residents can also call the sheriff's office at (218) 631-7600 to sign up for the alerts.

Wheeler said his goal for the first year is to continue educating himself on emergency operations in the county and meet with key people so they know who to coordinate with in an emergency.

He can be reached at (218) 631-7795 and is looking forward to meeting additional members of the community in his new role.