Police Scanner - Jan. 26 Edition

• An anonymous caller informed law enforcement that a friend with relationship problems and several firearms at his residence had sent him a text message in which he threatened to "blow his head off." When questioned by police the distraught texter said he had not meant what he said.

• After a caller reported hearing beeping coming from the neighbor's house police arrived to find the noise was coming from inside a camper. The residence had been vacant for some time.

• A deputy attempting to serve papers checked three addresses for a female but could not make contact with her at any of them.

• A female who wished to get some of her belongings from her parent's home was refused permission to do so.

• An SUV traveling at a high rate of speed allegedly came close to running the complainant and another vehicle off the highway. The call was passed on to the state patrol. The complainant said he wanted to place the speeder under citizen's arrest. He was told the situation was under control.

Jan. 14

• A female lost the tip of her index finger at the last joint when she slipped while loading a ramp onto a trailer.

• A caller reported speaking with a friend on the phone and said she was cooking while intoxicated. During the conversation her friend became ill and the phone line disconnected. Police spoke with the friend and discovered she was okay.

Jan. 15

• The Wadena County Sheriff's office received a report of a safe missing from a church.

• A welfare check was performed on a man who was upset and was possibly suicidal. The man denied wanting to harm himself but said he was frustrated by how he was being treated.

Jan. 16

• A pitbull was reported at a residence. A deputy informed the occupants of the residence their landlord wanted the pitbull off the property. The landlord gave permission for the dog to stay in the garage until the next day.

Jan. 17

• A complainant reported a dark-colored SUV sitting in front of their residence when they returned home. They reported the vehicle left in the direction of Walmart. Police were unable to locate the vehicle in NW Wadena. Later, a man driving a dark SUV was located in SW Wadena. He was delivering newspapers.

• A caller reported a neighbor was smoking marijuana with two kids in the next apartment. Police responded but did not detect any odor of marijuana.

Jan. 18

• An elderly female was reported walking down the middle of Highway 10.

• A deputy performed a welfare check on a female who resided in Nimrod with her stepson. The person asking for the check felt the woman might be in a badenvironment.

• Two older men were reported to allegedly be taking firewood from the shelter at Black's Grove Park. The complainant supplied a description of the vehicle the men were using and a license plate number. An officer investigated and found where a small amount of firewood had been taken from piles that were buried by snow. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted. She said a couple of family members had been at the park but she did not know if they had taken any firewood. She was advised to tell them to return it.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.