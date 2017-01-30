Wadena community-wide Festival of Health is Feb. 4

This free event offers more than 70 exhibits by local businesses and organizations, including popular booths like glucose and DNA swab testing. Each booth provides hands-on learning and an opportunity to become familiar with the many resources available to you and your family in the community. Wadena County representatives will be available to discuss Substance Use Prevention, Healthy Homes: Radon, Child Abuse Prevention, Early Childhood Services, Healthy Living, Reproductive Health and Emergency Management.

Health screenings include: blood pressure and blood glucose tests. All screenings are free. The Wadena County Soil and Water Conservation District will also be conducting free water testing, so bring a sample of your water.

Friendly Rider is providing free rides all day. Festival of Health attendees that would like a free ride to or from the event reserve your spot by calling 218-631-5730.

Lunch is available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the cafeteria for a nominal fee. Throughout the day, free entertainment and demonstrations will take place. They will include dance performances and Taekwondo demonstrations featuring local students, free face paintings by Beth Kern and free caricatures by Doug Curtis. New this year will be Magician Imaginick performing throughout the halls of the festival.

The health fair is sponsored by Tri-County Health Care Foundation, Tri-County Health Care and M-State, Wadena campus.