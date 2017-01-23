News briefs - Jan. 19 edition

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only.

To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

Extension fellow to present on 'Rewriting the Rural Narrative'

It seems the rural story has already been told. Small towns keep getting smaller. Churches, schools, clinics, businesses and now post offices have closed their doors as the lucky few migrate out to the big cities. This deficit framework dominates how to discuss and envision rural communities.

However, the story of rural America since 1970 is rich and diverse, with positive trends occurring under the radar. Learn how these important positive changes have been occurring across the rural landscape that require people to rewrite the narrative of rural community change.

Join Todd County Citizens Against Drugs coalition members for an engaging presentation on Rewriting the Rural Narrative, by Extension Senior Research Fellow, Ben Winchester.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

It will be offered twice Tuesday, Jan. 24: from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the NJPA Conference Room and from 2 - 3:30 p.m. at Minnesota National Bank, Long Prairie.

Winchester has been working both in and for small towns across the Midwest for over 20 years. He is trained as a Rural Sociologist and works as a Senior Research Fellow for the University of Minnesota Extension, Center for Community Vitality. He conducts applied research on economic, social, and demographic topics surrounding a theme of "rewriting the rural narrative" that are vital to rural America.

For more information, contact Connie Burns, (320) 732.2221 or connie.burns@co.todd.mn.us.