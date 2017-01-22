Living history: Wadena Walmart opens Monday

"I think we're the second store in the state to implement the new dress code," Walmart manager Nicki Schlacher said last week.

That's just one of many new looks to the Wadena Walmart, which opens at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22. In the week before it opens, employees are working on the finishing touches.

"Right now we're just busy with details," Schacher said. "Our fresh area will be last minute since it's perishable."

A sneak peek around the store revealed the full line of groceries including the deli, bakery, produce, frozen foods and dry foods. Walmart will use some local vendors such as Barrel o' Fun, Schlacher said.

Walmart's new interior designs are used in the Wadena location. The designs are earth tone colors throughout, concrete and vinyl wood flooring and signage that makes it easy to navigate the store.

Signs throughout the store have arrows pointing to where certain areas are located. Skylights bring some natural light into the store and make the store more energy efficient, Schlacher said.

She thinks the store's clothing section might surprise people because of the large selection and new lines.

The store is 99,000 square feet. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The store will provide $37,500 to support local community efforts during its grand opening week.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 20, 1972 Pioneer Journal

• 35 candidates seek Wadena superintendency

More than 35 candidates have applied to the local school board for the position of superintendent, according to board chairman Russell Berg.

Superintendent Theo Tofte will retire from this post effective July 1, 1972.

Applications have been received from individuals in Minnesota and outstate as well.

Meeting Tuesday night at the school, the board attempted to draw up a timetable in naming a new superintendent. The board hopes to name Tofte's successor by Feb. 15, if at all possible, Berg indicated.

Board members Russell Berg, Charles Kennedy and Robert Boyd interviewed six prospective candidates for the superintendent position here during the Annual School Board Convention in Minneapolis last week. Two other likely candidates were not available for interviews.

The local board hopes to, in the next two weeks, narrow the field to six candidates. The field will be narrowed to three candidates who will be in Wadena for final interviews before the Board of Education.

90 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 20, 1927 Pioneer Journal

• Fire department called

The local fire department was called out last Saturday noon when fire broke out on the James Gleason home on Jefferson Street south. The flames caught on to the roof from a chimney fire but little damage was done before the fire was gotten under control. With the high wind and intense cold, it was a bad day for fire to break out and get away from control.

• Many attend Davis opening

A large number of people attended the social opening of the Maie C. Gift Garden and Hat Shop and Peter Pan beauty parlor last Saturday afternoon. Light refreshments were served to all those attending. The new business is located in the former Siever's Hat and Style Shop, one door south of the JC Veden jewelry store.