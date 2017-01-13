Woman hurt in car-semi crash in Deer Creek
A Henning woman was hurt in an accident involving a semi-truck just after noon on Thursday.
Jenna Rae Zerr, age 20, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina on Highway 50 in Deer Creek, the Minnesota State Patrol reports, when she attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 29, turning in front of a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck.
The semi, driven by Heinz Kasper Strobel, age 43, of Hoffman, Minn., swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the Lumina, but the two vehicles collided and the semi ended up in the ditch, the patrol reports. The Lumina was disabled on Highway 29.
Kerr was transported to the Wadena hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Strobel was not injured.
Road conditions were reportedly snowy and icy at the time of the collision.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.