Woman hurt in car-semi crash in Deer Creek

The semi, driven by Heinz Kasper Strobel, age 43, of Hoffman, Minn., swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the Lumina, but the two vehicles collided and the semi ended up in the ditch, the patrol reports. The Lumina was disabled on Highway 29.

Kerr was transported to the Wadena hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Strobel was not injured.

Road conditions were reportedly snowy and icy at the time of the collision.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.