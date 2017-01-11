Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Kinship Mentoring program planning meeting set in Wadena

    By PJ News Today at 3:00 p.m.

    Wadena is forming a new Kinship Mentoring organization and is asking for the public's help.

    An advisory meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. People may attend and eat and be a part of the meeting. Discounts will be awarded on meals.

    Many Wadena children are in need of a positive role model and a connection with a trusted adult.

    Kinship is a youth mentoring program that is able to match area youths with adults who are committed to mentoring a child.

    For more information, contact Laura Kiser at (218) 539-0301 or Monica Watson at (218) 640-6701.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalKinshipwadenamentoringPizza Ranch
    Advertisement
    randomness