Kinship Mentoring program planning meeting set in Wadena
Wadena is forming a new Kinship Mentoring organization and is asking for the public's help.
An advisory meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. People may attend and eat and be a part of the meeting. Discounts will be awarded on meals.
Many Wadena children are in need of a positive role model and a connection with a trusted adult.
Kinship is a youth mentoring program that is able to match area youths with adults who are committed to mentoring a child.
For more information, contact Laura Kiser at (218) 539-0301 or Monica Watson at (218) 640-6701.