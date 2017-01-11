Verndale 18-year-old hurt in crash

The report states that Swank was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala westbound down the highway when a semi-truck passed her and kicked up snow, reducing her visibility and causing the SUV in front of her to slow down. Swank's Impala ended up rear-ending the SUV, and her airbag deployed.

The driver of the SUV, Robert Wayne Hirschey, age 83, of Cushing, Minn., was not injured.

The collision occurred at 10:33 a.m. near Central Avenue N., east of Verndale. Road conditions were reportedly snowy and icy.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.