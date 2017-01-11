Victim in Highway 210 fatal crash identified

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the male as Devin Shawn Alexander.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 210, one mile west of Cass County Road 1. The state patrol reported Alexander was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra west on Highway 210, when the GMC attempted to pass another vehicle, lost control and was struck broadside by an oncoming 2000 Ford F250. The GMC came to a rest in the eastbound ditch, and the Ford came to a rest in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Ford, Lane Dennis Blowers, 17, Motley, and one of his five teen passengers—Edward Feleciano Papenfuss, 17, Browerville—had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

Three of the passengers—Skyler Jo Bittner, 15, address unknown; Tyler Jacob Chounard, 16, Cushing; and Conner James Kasper, 15, address unknown—had no injuries; and the fifth passenger, Kearra Marie Mikel, 16, Browerville, had non-life-threatening injuries, but was not transported to a hospital.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Pillager Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The state patrol reported the highway was icy and that all the persons involved were wearing their seat belts.