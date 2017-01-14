Each year more than 36,000 people in the United States die by suicide, leaving behind devastated family and friends. The support group at Tri-County Health Care is intended to provide healing support for people coping with the shock, excruciating grief and the complex emotions that accompany the loss of a loved one to suicide.

The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. The "Adult Survivors of Suicide Loss" support group is open to all adult family members and friends of a loved one who has completed suicide.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228.

Memory loss support group for caregivers set for Jan. 12

Tri-County Health Care (TCHC) and the National Alzheimer's Association will host the next Memory Loss Support Group for Caregivers meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12 starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located on the lower level of Tri-County Health Care.

Join us and learn new coping skills to better care for and understand your loved ones dealing with memory loss. Through participation in a support group, you will be better prepared and perhaps feel less overwhelmed as your loved one's condition becomes worse. You also may be able to find some hope, from seeing that others who have been caring longer have survived the caregiving experience. Anyone with an interest in understanding more about memory loss is invited to attend. Support group members are not expected to attend every meeting to be part of the group.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services at (218) 631-5228.