Police Scanner-Jan.12 Edition

• Deputies stood by while a female, who had broken out of her restraints during transport, had them replaced.

Dec. 29

• The Wadena County Sheriff's office was informed by a fugitive's girlfriend he would be turning himself in Jan. 2.

Dec. 30

• A missing yellow labrador retriever was located on Highway 10 after allegedly being hit by a car.

• A man wearing shorts was reported to be having a tough time walking outside. The man told a police officer he had been drinking and was walking to a store for some food. He was offered a ride home but refused.

Dec. 31

• A Wadena County deputy assisted a Staples Police Department squad pursuing a Chevy truck with a fish house in the back by stopping the truck at the junction of County Road 9 and Highway 10.

• A complainant informed the Wadena County Sheriff's office that he suspected his neighbor had shot a deer on his property and dragged it over to his own property. The complainant said he was already arguing with the neighbor over money he was allegedly owed and did not want any more issues. A deputy spoke with the complainant and the neighbor. The neighbor said he shot the deer on his own property and was only retrieving it.

• A man spoke with the dog's owner after hitting a dog which ran in front of his vehicle on County Road 26 near Nimrod. The man contacted the sheriff's office because he was concerned about things he was seeing on social media. The dog died before the owner could get the animal to the vet.

• Wadena deputies assisted the Park Rapids Police Department in breaking up a large fight.

• A man's father sent him a text message which asked him to contact the police if anything happened to him. The father was not answering his phone and the son asked for a welfare check. An officer contacted the father and was told that people kept invading his property by looking under his door. The officer noted the door had a bottom seal which prevented anyone from looking under it. The officer reported the man appeared to be intoxicated.

Jan. 1

• A caller alleged her sister was assaulted by her boyfriend at a restaurant in New York Mills and had sustained physical injuries. The call was transferred to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office.

Jan. 2

• Police received a complaint about loud banging and a couple yelling at each other. When police arrived no noise could be heard inside the apartment. An officer spoke with a female who said her two-year-old was resisting the idea of taking a bath and going to bed. She also said she had been having issues with the complainant.

Jan. 3

• The Sheriff's office received an anonymous tip about the location of a man wanted by Wadena County.

• A driver who had failed to appear for four Driving After Revocation (DAR) offenses over the previous seven months was arrested again by Wadena police.

• A woman having her vehicle washed found herself stuck inside the Northern Pine Car Wash when the door failed to open. She was able to get out before an officer arrived.

• Police spoke with the owners of two vehicles who thought a parking lot was a good place to whip doughnuts.

Jan. 4

• A caller reported an older man with a goatee, who had left 10 minutes earlier in a white four-door, appeared delusional. The man allegedly said employees at one of the convenience stores were being affected by things on the Wadena water tower.

• Police were contacted by a Wadena man when a six-year-old female got off a Wadena-Deer Creek school bus with his child and said her parents were in Fargo. The Wadena Elementary was contacted for information about the girl's parents and the girl was reunited with her mother.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.