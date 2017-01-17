Living history: Council cuts Maas bill

In a letter dated Dec. 27, Maas said she officially appealed the council's decision to assess her $570.75 for demolition and cleanup of her property.

"As stated in earlier correspondence my rights as a property owner were totally violated when my playhouse was demolished and other tree stumps, hedges and a plum tree were removed," Maas said in the letter.

"I still contend that as a property owner in this community . . . I was denied my rights," Maas said at Tuesday's meeting.

When city crews showed up to clean up her yard, she initially said the workers could tear down the playhouse but later changed her mind. The crews tore down the playhouse after a Wadena police officer said he had orders to remove the structure.

Wadena Police Chief Bruce Uselman discussed the public nuisance policy and the incident and admitted there was some miscommunication.

"My personal feelings are . . . remove the building from the bill," Uselman said.

Maas sad she contested the entire bill because she disagreed with other clean up the city wanted to do in her yard.

The council agreed to lower Maas's bill from $570.75 to $265.75 to take out the cost of the playhouse demolition. Public Works Director Ron Bucholz said his crew probably spent two hours out of three and a half hours spent at her house tearing down the playhouse and dumping it.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 12, 1977 Pioneer Journal

• Karnes suspect arrested at Parkers Prairie

Arthur Hayden, Jr., 25, was arrested at his parents' home in Parkers Prairie by Douglas County authorities last Tuesday in connection with the apparent murder of Sandra Karnes, 17, of Alexandria who has been missing since Dec. 3.

The Douglas County attorney's office indicated that hayden's case will be brought before a grand jury within 30 days.

However, authorities still haven't found the girl's body, despite the help of a clairvoyant flown in from Chicago. Two $500 rewards have been offered for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for her death.

80 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 14, 1937 Pioneer Journal

• Hobo king protests treatment in Wadena

In spite of his protests to the governor, as reported in press dispatches last week, the honorable J. Leon Lazarowitz, self proclaimed former "King of the United States Hoboes," Wadena authorities have no intention of extending apologies to him for failure to supply him with lodging on a recent visit.

"I'm going to call on the governor," said the former king, "and I'm going to ask him to do something about the refusal of police chiefs of Wadena, New Ulm and Kasson to give hoboes a night's lodging during bad weather."