Former Mason Brothers President and CEO Harry Harrison remembered when Beringer was hired. He made $3.15 an hour in 1970.

"Your raise just went through last week," Harrison joked.

They recalled changes to the company over the years. When Beringer started working for Mason Brothers in high school, there were a handful of drivers and employees. Now, more than 200 employees work for Mason Brothers and there are 26 tractor trailers hauling between 25 and 30 loads a day.

"It's been a great place to work all these years," Beringer said. He takes pride in holding the record for 2.8 million miles driven without an accident.

Part of what has made Mason Brothers a great place to work is the leadership, the three truck drivers agreed.

"The bosses know who you are by name," Eckenrode said.

Even Nesland, who drives out of Thief River Falls, said when he makes it to Wadena once a year or so he is recognized by name.

As they reflected on their years on the road, they are thankful that safety has been a priority for the company.

"We have a huge responsibility on the road," Eckenrode said. "The last two weeks have been about the worst weather we've had to drive in and you have to be prepared to do the job."

In his 47 years on the road, Beringer said he only got stuck in the ditch once but there have been some white-knuckle days on the road.

"When you start out in the morning, you can't worry about the weather or it will really get to you," he said. "On a long haul you could run through three different weather systems."

Newer trucks have improved and now have power steering and air conditioning, which they can't imagine driving without today.

Over the years, Eckenrode recalls seeing some bad accidents and he is thankful he wasn't involved in them.

"There's a lot of aggressive driving out there and people need to pay attention," Eckenrode said. "It's a lot of responsibility and we're held accountable if something happens."

Changes to the trucking industry as a whole have also changed the way truck drivers do their jobs.

"You need to go through your pre-logs before you head out and keep everything up-to-date," Eckenrode said. "Mason Brothers spends a lot of time making sure we're trained on all the safety regulations."

All three are excited to spend more time attending activities for their grandchildren and spending more time relaxing.

"I won't miss getting up at 1:30 a.m.," Nesland said.

Though he will miss the customers on his routes.

"Some of these places we deliver to are so excited to see us every week," Beringer said. "When the grocery truck comes to town, people can't wait for the fresh Abby's Bakery goods."

Mason Brothers serves a lot of small town grocery stores and convenience stores that might not otherwise have grocery service.

"Once a small town loses its grocery store, it's hard to survive," Nesland said. "This is a good service we're able to provide."

While Mason Brothers is losing three drivers with many years of experience, the company continues to train new employees as it continues operations.

"It's time for someone else to take over," Beringer said. "It's time to be done."