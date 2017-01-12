Wadena State Bank acquires First National Bank

Immediately following the acquisition, the two banks will be merged into one charter under the name Wadena State Bank.

"We are pleased to announce the combination of our two family-owned banks," said Jeffrey Browne, Executive Vice President of Wadena State Bank. "Our banks share a similar culture and approach to community banking. Together we believe we can better serve our customers and the community in Wadena and surrounding areas."

Scott Pettit, President of First National Bank in Wadena, said, "First National Bank in Wadena has served its community for over 100 years. We understand the importance of a local community bank presence and I believe this transaction will help ensure that the Wadena community is well served for the next 100 years."

As of Sept. 30, 2016, Wadena State Bank had approximately $123 million in assets and three branches serving the Bluffton, Deer Creek and Wadena communities in Minnesota. As of Sept. 30, 2016, First National Bank in Wadena had approximately $56 million in assets and one branch serving Wadena and its surrounding communities. The combined entity, operating as Wadena State Bank, expects to have assets of over $180 million.

Pending regulatory approval, the transactions are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2017.