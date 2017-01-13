A healthy 2017: Wellness center busy after holiday season

"We're starting some new classes and we've had a lot of interest," said Maslowski's facility director Eric Robb.

A variety of classes are offered for all fitness levels, added Lisa Anderson, aquatic and recreation coordinator at "The Mas."

An early morning Kickstart class is offered at 6 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It focuses on basic muscular strength and endurance, as well as functional movements to help people gain strength and move better.

Restorative Yoga is offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It's a gentle journey to build strength, flexibility and focus through yoga flows. Yoga Lattes classes are offered at 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. This class is an invigorating journey that includes energizing yoga and several Pilates poses to develop strength, flexibility and focus.

Gentle Fitness class is offered at 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and works on strength, endurance and balance to improve lifestyle.

HIIT: High Intensity Interval Training class is offered at 5:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. This class works on increasing strength and endurance and offers a challenge using fun and upbeat exercises.

Additional classes are offered depending on interest. Both Robb and Anderson said to contact them at The Mas if someone has an idea for a class.

"It won't always work but we're very open to trying some new things and working with our instructors," Anderson said.

The Mas is also looking for additional fitness instructors.

"Our instructors are contracted and they set their own rates with a portion going to us," Robb said.

Swimming lessons have continued to be popular at The Mas and winter sessions begin soon.

If people aren't interested in fitness classes or personal training, the facility offers lap swimming, open swimming, exercise equipment, weights, racquetball courts and open gym use. Pickleball continues to be a popular activity at The Mas, Anderson said.

Membership rates increased in 2017 but Robb said The Mas is a very good deal.

"We're still very competitive with other fitness centers," he said. "We offer 24-hour access, early morning pool hours and many amenities."

The facility draws from several communities outside of Wadena, Robb added.

"As of Dec. 15, total memberships were 1,122 and I know that's gone up after the holidays," he said.

Last January, the number of memberships was 1,379.

"We have fluctuated some since opening in December 2014 but we've always stayed about 1,000," Robb said. "That's a lot of people. Many of those memberships are families that could include three, four, five or more people including the kids."

The Maslowski continues to partner with Tri-County Health Care and Wadena-Deer Creek Schools with use of the warm water therapy pool and gym space for the dance teams. The Mas generates revenue from renting rooms and an ongoing rental agreement Sunday mornings with Grace Connections, a local church.

"We stay busy," Robb said. "We're always looking for new ideas and ways we can increase our offerings. If we can do it, we will."

Specific rate information and activity schedules are available at www.wadenawellness.com and the Maslowski Facebook page or call (218) 632-7777.