Three injured in Highway 10 rollover near New York Mills

According to the State Patrol:

Matthew Brian Mollohan, 42, of Henning was driving a 2005 Ford Expedition, which had just turned westbound on Highway 10 from Otter Tail County Road 76 in Newton Township.

While the Ford was accelerating, it started to spin out, causing it to go off the road.

The Ford ended up sliding into the ditch sideways and rolled on to its roof. The driver and passengers were transported with minor injuries. The airbag deployed and all three were wearing seatbelts.

Passengers were Jordan Wade Jankovich, 19, of Henning, and Rebecca Marie Mollohan, 43, of Henning.

The accident was reported at about 5 a.m.