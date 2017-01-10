Search
    WDC Weather Related Announcements

    By bhansel Today at 12:59 p.m.

    No activities (games or Practices) Tonight

    Girls Hockey@Litchfield-postponed-make up TBD

    Boys Hockey @DL postponed to Jan 24th at 7 PM

    JV and Varsity Girls Basketball at C-I-postponed to January 23rd 5:45 and 7:15

    JH GBB @ C-I cancelled

    JV and Varsity Wrestling vs. Staples/Motley-postponed-make up TBD

    BBB @Menahga postponed-Make up TBD

    No practice for JH BBB, Dance, One Act, robotics tonight

    WDC Wrestling vs. Staples will be held on 1/17/17 at WDC Elementary School

    WDC Boys Basketball A, B, and C will be played on Thursday 1/12/17 in Menahga.

