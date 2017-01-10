Prior to her diagnosis, Lucille had been complaining of headaches for awhile, and MRIs revealed the reason why - hiding inside her little head was a tumor the size of a pool ball. Surgery was scheduled immediately and the tumor was successfully removed.

Lucille began chemotherapy at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, but after a few months, a test revealed that chemo was not working and cancer cells were growing in her spinal fluid. Doctors determined she would have to undergo full brain and spine radiation, an aggressive treatment option that can have lifelong side effects, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Her radiation schedule consisted of a 6-week, 5-days-a-week plan.

During Lucy's weeks of radiation treatments, the Schik family moved to Rochester and lived in a rental house. After 30 sessions of radiation, she continued chemotherapy for several months, scheduled to end in February of 2017.

To help the Schik family cover Lucille's current and future medical expenses, friends and family have planned a benefit.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2-6 p.m. at the New York Mills Commons and Sports Center, pulled pork and barbecue will be served and silent and live auctions will be held. There will also be several family activities, such as a photo booth, mask decorating, bake sale, photos with superheroes and princesses, and face and nail painting.

Silent Auction items are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the New York Mills Post Office or contact Mandy or Dan Schik at (218) 371-5335 or mandyschik@yahoo.com.

A dance will follow at the New York Mills City Hall from 7 p.m. to midnight. Free will donations will be accepted all day.

Lucille is one of three children in the Schik family. Her siblings are Millie, age 2, and Henry, 1. The family resides just south of New York Mills.

Those who cannot attend the benefit but would like to support the family may drop off or mail donations to: Lucille Schik Benefit, Central Minnesota Credit Union, PO Box F, New York Mills, MN 56567.