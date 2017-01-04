Sebeka man convicted in shooting incident

Judge Sharon Benson convicted Taylor Ray Allen Luster of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Initially, Luster was charged with three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Luster pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm in September.

The court complaint states that Luster knocked on the door of a Perham home on Eighth Avenue Southwest on Aug. 5 and two men and one woman answered the door. They refused to let Luster inside.

In response, Luster drew a .22-caliber black handgun and pointed it at the group, according to the court files. One of the men then reportedly punched Luster in the face.

Luster, the files say, shot the gun into the hallway as the three people closed the door. The shot didn't hit anyone, and no injuries were reported. The woman told authorities she narrowly missed being struck.

Luster reportedly admitted to the assault and led Perham police officers to a bush at a church where he had left the gun. Luster reportedly claimed to the officers the firearm was a starter pistol.

Further investigation revealed the gun was a .22-caliber handgun. Officers showed the victims a photo of the gun found in the bush, and they recognized it as the one used in the assault.