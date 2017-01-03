Baby Rylee was delivered by Laura DuChene, M.D. a Tri-County Health Care Family Medicine Physician. Cassandra started seeing Dr. DuChene in October after moving to Wadena and when asked about her experience, she said she couldn't have been happier.

"Dr. DuChene is awesome," Anderson said. "I had an appointment to see her earlier that morning and ended up giving birth later that afternoon. She was great to work with and made the entire process a smooth one."

Families who deliver at Tri‐County Health Care receive the following: Choice of prenatal or postpartum massage for mom, a certificate for a "Date Night on Us," a punch card for 10 free visits to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, meals for birth partners, their choice of a case of diapers or a new infant car seat and a complimentary home visit by a Prenatal Educator/Lactation Counselor.

In addition to all the goodies mentioned above, Baby Rylee and his family received Chamber Bucks donated by Wadena Area Volunteers (WAVe) and a "Go Home Prepared" tote with gifts and necessities.