Four hurt in rollover near Henning Tuesday afternoon

A 2004 Chevy Silverado was on Highway 108 headed toward County Road 16 when it lost control, causing the vehicle to roll into the left ditch at 2:11 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

Sarah Herron, age 33, of New York Mills, and three other people from unspecified locations, Leah Orner, 29, Aixa Closme, 51, and Aksel Orner, age not reported, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. All were transported to Perham Health for treatment.

Icy roads were a factor in the rollover, according to the patrol. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.