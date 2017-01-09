Police Scanner - Jan. 5 edition

Dec. 21

• Wadena police found themselves dealing with a leaking gas line after an unknown person plowed the complainant's driveway and accidently struck a gas meter, knocking off the regulator. The fire department turned off a valve to stop the flow of natural gas. The homeowner turned off items inside the house to prevent a spark.

Dec. 22

• While attempting to serve papers a deputy was informed by a man's mother that he was in limbo, and North Dakota.

• After causing trouble at Tri-County Health Care a St. Cloud resident was presented with a bus ticket to his home community.

Dec. 23

• A deputy trailed a vehicle driving all over the road in Aldrich. The driver said he had swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. The driver was cited for possession of a driver's license that had been expired for more than a year.

• A complainant alleged he was missing a gift from his pickup, which was locked. The police saw no signs of forced entry. The complainant suspected people were going into his room when he was not there. Nothing was taken from his room.

Dec. 24

• Two drivers were let off with speed warnings on Christmas Eve. One was a mother hurrying to Sebeka to pick up her son for Christmas. The other was a father rushing to drop off a company truck so he could get home and celebrate Christmas with his family.

• A State Patrol trooper encountered a pedestrian walking down the middle of the traffic lane on Highway 10 northwest of the Wadena city limits. She told the trooper she had argued with her boyfriend and decided to take a walk. She was staying at the Firehouse Apartments. The woman did not appear intoxicated and turned down a ride to her apartment.

Dec. 25

• The Wadena Sheriff's office received a report at 12:58 p.m. that a turkey flew into the north window of a building and broke it.

• A one-vehicle rollover took place at 3:53 p.m. in Wadena County. The safe driving speeds at the time of the call were 35 to 40 miles per hour and diminishing quickly.

• A man who entered Walmart at 9:05 p.m. would not respond to a security officer's commands. Wadena city and county police officers rendered assistance. The man was an assistant manager. Security had not been advised he would be in the store before 10 p.m.

Dec. 26

• Six horses and one pig were reported on the road.

• A fish house being pulled by a truck was reported to be on its side.

• A small white car was reported traveling in the wrong lane near Aldrich at 6:20 p.m.

• Deputies responded after a woman alleged her ex-husband called and declared he was coming to take their kids away with him. She said the father had moved to Montana quite some time before. A deputy met with the complainant and her son. He also met with the ex-husband who said he would not be taking his son out of the state. He was advised he was not following a court order and have the order amended if needed.

• A woman concerned about the whereabouts of her husband's nephew contacted law enforcement. She said no one had seen him over the holidays and that was unusual. His car was also missing. Efforts to reach him by phone had been unsuccessful. His phone pinged a location in the St. Paul area.

• A caller reported interrupting a man trying to steal tires off a vehicle in Wadena.

Dec. 27

• Law officers were asked to locate a black pickup traveling from Hubbard County to St. Cloud with marijuana inside.

• The report a vehicle had fallen through the ice turned out to be a fish house. The owners of the house were able to pull it out of the lake prior to the arrival of a deputy. The deputy advised the owners about thin ice and warned the operator of an ATV about an expired registration.

• Police were contacted by a person who was allegedly being harassed by some neighbors. The trouble commenced when a person visiting the complainant parked in the neighbor's driveway.

Dec. 28

• A third party said people were at a residence at 2:20 a.m. and it was possible they were removing property. A deputy took photos at the scene of tire tracks and boot prints. He also spoke with the complainant and asked for the home owner's phone number. The tracks appeared to be older than the night the call was received.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.