Wadena city crews battling snow, ice

In addition, "nuisance snows" have made the streets a mess.

"We can't plow when there's only one to two inches so we put down sand and it gets packed down on top of that ice," he said.

Compared to last winter, this year has been extremely busy for the snowplowing crew, Kovar said.

"The priority is clearing the streets and salting and sanding and we clean up over the next few days," he said. "With these back-to-back storms it can take a while to clean up."

The city has eight units in its arsenal that are used during a snow event: three trucks, two loaders, two pickups and a skid steer. Crews haul snow to a couple different stockpiles near the hockey arena and the old airport.

Keeping sidewalks cleared is also important and property owners are required to remove the snow within 24 hours.

"From the time the snowfall quits they have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks. If they do not clear them in 24 hours, the city clears the snow and charges the homeowner," Kovar said.

People need to clear the entire sidewalk as well - not just a narrow path, he said.

The ice storm last week made sidewalks extremely slippery and residents in southeast Wadena are unable to use salt to melt the ice. Because the sidewalks were poured in 2016, they aren't completely cured, Kovar said.

"We're recommending no salt the first winter," he said. "People should just use sand to minimize slipping and sliding."

Residents can stop by the Public Works building with a bucket and take some sand for their sidewalks if they need some, Kovar said.

He also reminds residents to park off the street before a snowfall because it takes longer to plow and requires extra cleanup.

"It really helps our guys to part off the street," he said.

Overall, Kovar said he's proud of his crew and said they do a great job plowing in the city.

The forecast looks dry for the next week or so but temperatures plummeted below zero this week and will only reach the mid-teens next week, according to the National Weather Service.