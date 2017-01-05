Buyer needed for An Open Book

"September was the 10-year anniversary of the bookstore," she said. "I'm sure going to miss this."

Kempf has expanded the bookstore over the years to include toys, games and more. She is planning to keep the store open through the spring as her boys finish the school year at Verndale.

Being an independent bookstore owner has its challenges but it's a very rewarding job as well, she said.

"You have to be passionate about books," she said. "Talking to people about books and helping them find the perfect one - I just love it."

Owning a bookstore has helped Kempf expand her reading knowledge by introducing her to new genres in order to help customers find the best book.

An Open Book is part of the American Booksellers Association and has been part of many community events over the years.

Book Ends, a new program connecting readers and writers, features Minnesota authors each month at The Uptown. Kempf and Jerry Mevissen collaborated to create the event series. Authors are invited to talk about the writing process, discuss and read from their current publication, and take questions from the audience. Books are sold and autographed, followed by lunch.

The event occurs on second Saturdays of every month. January's author will be Lois Greiman, a romance and mystery writer.

Other authors appearing or invited include Mary Casanova (Frozen and Ice-Out), William Kent Krueger (Ordinary Grace), Nathan Jorgenson (Waiting for White Horses), Lorna Landvik (Once In a Blue Moon Lodge), Kate DiCamillo (Raymie Nightengale), Candace Simar (Shelterbelts) and Will Weaver (The Survivors).

Kempf said the Book Ends event will continue throughout the year and she's hopeful someone will come forward to keep the bookstore open.

"It's an exciting time to be an indie bookstore owner," Kempf said. "A lot of millennials prefer a physical book to digital anre are into the personal shopping experience."

Anyone interested in learning more about An Open Book can contact Malcolm Whynott at (218) 430-0401 or malcolm@whynottlaw.net for details.