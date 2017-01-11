Weekly crime report - Jan. 5 edition
Dec. 27
• Tasha Lynn Peterson, 33, of Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension and no proof of insurance.
• Adam Joseph Sanders, 28, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Sanders was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Dustin Paul Torvinen, 39, of New York Mills, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Torvinen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Tuesday Lynn Weekley, 31, of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Weekley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Treasure Marie Weekley, 25, of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Weekley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Thomas Dale Olson, 57, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Olson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Jeremiah Joseph Liebersbach, 23, of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Liebersbach was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Dec. 28
• Julie Ann Weber, 57, of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Weber was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
• Shane Andrew Stoecker, 38, of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
Dec. 29
• Virgil John Haataja, 39, of Wadena, was arrested for unlawful possession of a 5th degree controlled substance. Haataja was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Dec. 30
• Becky Ann Ascheman, 44, of Wadena, was arrested on a Grant County warrant. Ascheman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
The Wadena Police Department answered 97 calls for this past week.