Chuck Porta to speak at The Old Country Church

Porta has been in full time ministry since 1975 and pastored three churches during that time. He now travels to spread his ministry. Over the years, he has gathered many of God's leaders for times of worship, word and personal ministry. He founded and leads Ram's Horn Ministries, which has sponsored events over the years to edify, exhort and encourage the Body of Christ. His simple challenge to the church is to "be a voice, not an echo."

Recently, Porta has been providing an in depth seminar on the Life of Paul to the body of Christ. He has traveled through the United States and has also spoken internationally. He and his wife, Kitty, live in Eden Prairie. They have four children and eight grandchildren.

The Old Country Church is located at 19973 145th Avenue in Wadena, at the corner of County Road 6 and 145th.