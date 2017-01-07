WDC cheerleaders part of London New Year's Day parade

These ladies were invited to cheer in London on Jan. 1 during the London New Year's Day Parade. The group is part of the London 2016-2017 Varsity Spirit Cheer Tour.

The girls earned a spot in the front row for the London New Year's Day parade, which was broadcast online and on Dish/DirecTV.

Besides the parade, the girls did some sightseeing including a visit to Paris where they saw the Louvre and Eiffel Tower. In London, they visited Buckingham Palace, St. Paul's Cathedral, Tower Bridge, Big Ben and the London Eye.

This isn't the first time WDC's cheerleaders have been invited to perform with an elite group. Last year, they participated in the Citrus Bowl in Florida.