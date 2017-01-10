Living history: Carr Sr. hands keys to Carr Jr.

"For me, today is kind of a bittersweet day," Mike Jr. said. "I've reached a goal that I've had for a long time. I've been running through these hallways since I was seven years old."

"I just know he will do a fantastic job," his father said. "He's very approachable and good at talking to people from all walks of life."

Mike Jr. said his dad has been a great role model over the years. He and Steve Young, who was the chief deputy under Mike Sr., have helped to make the transition for Mike Jr. go smoothly.

He starts his term as sheriff with a new Chief Deputy, Bill Cross. He looks forward to working with the rest of his staff as well.

"I've got a really great staff that will make the transition go well," Mike Jr. said.

Mike Sr. said he was blessed to have a qualified staff that was loyal to him and to Wadena County and he knows he has turned the department over to great hands.

'I'll miss the people - the staff and the citizens throughout the county," he said.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 5, 1977 Pioneer Journal

• Three sisters perish in home fire Thursday

Three children of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Shamp of rural Parkers Prairie died in a farmhouse during a fire late thursday night during one of Minnesota's coldest spells of the season, according to otter Tail county authorities.

The three children who perished in the fire were identified as Susan, seven, Sharon, 10, and Lois, 13, daughters of the Ray Shamps.

The Shamps and two other adults escaped from the burning house but the daughters were reportedly sleeping in a less accessible part of the home when flames broke out at about 11:15 p.m. authorities said.

Fire fighting units from Parkers Prairie and Bertha answered the alarm and fought flames in temperatures that dipped well below 30 degrees.

Contributions to aid the Shamp family may be left at the Bertha or Parkers Prairie banks or at the Bill Shamp home northeast of Parkers Prairie.

80 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 7, 1937 Pioneer Journal

• Verndale's first woman dies

Funeral services were held Monday for Mrs. Letitia Tinklepaugh, 78, the first woman resident of Verndale, who died at her home on Dec. 31.

Rev. P.A. St. John, pastor of the M.E. Church, officiated and burial was in Green Lawn cemetery. She had been ill for a month.

Letitia Clementine Clark was born in Chickasaw County, Iowa on Sept. 20, 1855. She married Theodore Tinklepaugh in 1871. He died several years ago. Surviving are a daughter, Mrs. Cecil Mournie of Tacoma, Wash., and two sisters, mrs. Mary Proctor and Mrs. Josephine Thompson of Verndale.