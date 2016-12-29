Council moves forward with Highway 10 planning

The city's engineering firm Bolton & Menk was hired to work on a quiet zone study and $17,000 was still in the budget to continue work on the issue.

"A quiet zone would sure make that part of town a more livable place and it would sure be a benefit to Burlington Northern Park, where we have invested all kinds of time and effort to making that a nice place," said councilman Don Niles.

The council said a few years ago many people in the community said they wanted the city to move ahead with a quiet zone plan.

"We should come up with a cost of what it truly is," councilman Bruce Uselman agreed.

The purpose of the study is to pick up where the 2013 Wadena Comprehensive Plan Quiet Zone Assessment left off in determining the feasibility of establishing a Federal Railroad Administration compliant railroad quiet zone for the city of Wadena.

"The timing is good and for all the reasons mentioned, we need to explore this," said councilwoman Deb Wiese.

Phil Martin, engineer with Bolton & Menk, will continue with the study. The city has been budgeting money for the last several years for the quiet zone project.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, under the Train Horn Rule, locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds and no more than 20 seconds in advance of all public grade crossings.

If a train is traveling faster than 60 mph, engineers will not sound the horn until it is within a quarter mile of the crossing, even if the advance warning is less than 15 seconds.

There is a "good faith" exception for locations where engineers can't precisely estimate their arrival at a crossing and begin to sound the horn no more than 25 seconds before arriving at the crossing.

Train horns must be sounded in a standardized pattern of two long, one short and one long blasts. The pattern must be repeated or prolonged until the lead locomotive or lead cab car occupies the grade crossing. The rule does not stipulate the durations of long and short blasts.

Establishing a quiet zone requires several safety improvements to mitigate risk caused by the absence of a horn.

Martin has also been working on Highway 10 planning in anticipation of a 2018 construction start date by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The council approved having Martin move ahead with phase two in the planning process.

"I like the fact that we're thinking proactively here and being organized to make sure at the end of the Highway 10 construction project we have a city that looks like a whole city, a unified city and there's a vision that we're trying to adhere to throughout the project," councilwoman Gillette Kempf said, rather than just having a nice looking road with nothing along it.

MnDOT Project Manager Claudia Dumont has said that the state designated $8.8 million to reconstruct the highway through Wadena. It will put in two lanes - one lane each direction - but will provide wide shoulders that can be restriped into four lane when the two-lane segments are completed outside of town.

The project will also include sidewalks, sewer and gutters, new street lights, traffic signals and provides a new interconnect between the traffic signals and railroad.

A raised median will separate eastbound and westbound traffic.

Because of this, the First Street Southeast intersection is proposed to be closed off to left turns from westbound traffic.

The reasons for raised medians include access management, safety and mobility. MnDOT is continuing to work on the plan and acquiring land along parts of Highway 10.

For more information about the Highway 10 reconstruction project in Wadena, visit the project website at www.mndot.gov/d3/wadena/. Questions and comments may also be directed to Claudia Dumont, MnDOT project manager, at Claudia.Dumont@state.mn.us or (320) 223-6530.