Police Scanner - Dec. 29 edition

Dec. 16

• A crew leader reported a female inmate fled on foot from a spot near the Wadena Community Center Hockey Arena. The tracks led north toward Highway 10. The woman was described as a Native American with reddish-black hair and wearing dark-colored clothing.

• A man demanding to gain entrance to a home in Wadena allegedly punched the male homeowner. The assailant was allegedly intoxicated. He went to the residence next door after breaking the trim work on the complainant's door. The police made contact with the man who was intoxicated and admitted trying to gain entrance to the wrong home. The complainant later said he hit the suspect a couple times. Neither man requested medical attention.

• Vandalism was suspected by the complainant after a Case tractor's hydraulic system was found to contain water. The tractor had been sitting in a field for 4-5 days. The complainant had no idea who was guilty. Needed a report on service for insurance purposes.

Dec. 18

• A caller requested a police officer's assistance in handling his son who had been asked to leave the residence. The caller was fed up with his son not paying for anything and not getting a job. The son agreed to leave for the rest of the day.

• At 8:21 p.m. a woman reported her husband had stormed out of the house and was not dressed properly. She gave police a description and the man was later located walking around without shoes by Human Services. He was unable to tell officers where he was or where he was going. He also did not know the date or the year. The man was transported to Tri-County for treatment and a mental evaluation.

• A caller was told by a neighbor that she had taken a bunch of pills. When he went over to her residence to check on her she requested to be left alone. Ambulance personnel was allowed to enter the woman's home. They assessed her condition and cleared the scene with transport.

Dec. 19

• A commercial fire alarm went off when a resident living on Second Street SE in Wadena burned breakfast and smoke reached the hallway. Maintenance staff took care of the problem.

Dec. 20

• When a deputy stopped to render motorist aid they encountered three high school students making a tire safety video for a class project.

Dec. 21

• A child locked inside a vehicle was rescued when the father arrived with car keys to unlock it.

These reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.