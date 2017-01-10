Living history: Schools win equal levy lawsuit

Reliance on referendum levies is unconstitutional. The levies create disparities in spending and therefore disparities in educational opportunity.

Simply put, a small levy increase in a rich district raises a substantial amount of money. A levy many times that in a poor district often only raises a small amount of money.

Wright County District Judge Gary Meyer made the ruling last Tuesday in favor of a lawsuit brought by 52 schools that are part of the Association of Stable and Growing School Districts (ASGSD).

The lawsuit objected to four issues that create inequalities in school districts: referendum levies, local financing of school construction and extra revenues for supplemental and training and experience.

Besides the referendum levies, Meyer determined that debt service levies and state aids to cushion some districts are not permissible. He did uphold the T&E funding however, which funnels extra money into school districts based on the longevity and graduate degrees of their teaching staffs.

The Bertha-Hewitt district is among the members involved in the lawsuit.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 29, 1966 Pioneer Journal

• Masons to install new officers Friday

Reginald Mead, 1967 Masonic Lodge Master, announced today that Open Installation of officers will be conducted Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Masonic Temple. Lunch will be served following installation ceremonies.

• Bill Cormany family lose house by fire

Donations are being taken for the Bill Cormany family of Bertha who lost their home by fire on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Persons who wish to help the family may leave their donations or gifts at the Bertha Herald office.

The Cormanys have three children of preschool age.