NYM teacher charged with felony sex crime

Criminal sexual contact could include kissing and fondling of either the complainant’s or the defendant’s “intimate parts.” (Minn. Stat. 609.345(e)). As referenced by the statute, Koll is more than 48 months older than the complainant and in a position of authority over the complainant.

According to the complaint, Koll is accused of sexual contact with a 17-year-old student at New York Mills High School between October 2016 and Dec. 15, 2016. On Dec. 17, School Principal Michelle Young contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding the allegations against the defendant.

The student said that Koll was her 10th-grade teacher and that she had babysat for the Koll family. In October, while Koll attended an FFA trip, text messages were exchanged “quite often,” the complaint said and went on to state that initially the texts were normal. About the time Koll went on the FFA trip, the texts changed to a more personal nature.

The student said that she and a friend stopped by Koll’s classroom often to talk and she met with him at his home workshop, while his wife was working on at least one occasion. She also met Koll and the two would drive around. According to the complaint, this was when the inappropriate kissing and contact happened. It continued numerous other times when the two met until approximately Dec. 15.

During the detention hearing last Friday, bail was set at $20,000 bond with conditions, or $2,000 cash with conditions.