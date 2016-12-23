Wadena residents upset by increasing property taxes

The golf course is about four miles north of the city of Wadena but lots in that area are considered part of the city and residents pay property taxes to the city.

Jon Johnson, a lifelong Wadena resident, moved to a new home near the golf course in 2012. He expressed concern with drastic tax increases over the last four years. His proposed taxes went up 52 percent in 2014, 4.1 percent in 2015, 26.9 percent in 2016 and the proposed 2017 increase is 16.1 percent.

"Basically our whole neighborhood is here with the exception of two families," he said. "We're all facing some of the same things."

City administrator Brad Swenson pointed out that the main reason that the levy is going up this year is because of the bond indebtedness.

The city's total property tax levy is proposed to increase 33 percent in 2017 compared to 2016 on top of a 16.6 percent increase between 2015 and 2016. The proposed 2017 general levy is $309,300 and bond indebtedness is $723,875 for a total levy of $1,033,175.

Bonds were sold to pay for a southeast Wadena infrastructure project that included replacement of sewer and water utilities and streets. For this project, 80 percent is assessed to property owners directly affected by the project and 20 percent is spread out to the rest of the city.

"The southeast project cost about $12.5 million and the county paid for a portion of that, we had two grants totaling about $1 million that brought that cost down and the rest of it, about $9 million is being paid with special assessments, water and sewer rates for people that have water and sewer, and tax increases," Swenson said.

The city has been staggering larger infrastructure projects over the years but the most recent project was more expensive, creating a jump in the bond indebtedness.

Ken Bullock, a resident near the golf course, asked if property taxes would go down once the bond is paid off.

"They should go down if the city has not incurred new debt," Swenson said.

However, he added that the council is looking at replacing infrastructure in the southwest part of town next, so the debt might continue.

"The infrastructure in Wadena is very old. In the southeast, the sewer, water and storm sewer was all in the 70 to 90 year category and it was failing," Swenson said.

Several of the residents who attended the meeting pointed out that the strain they put on city services is minimal near the golf course.

"We're on (rural electric), we have our own wells, we have our own septic systems," Johnson said. "We do not have curb and gutter, we do not have fire hydrants, we do not have street lights. Yet we're paying a premium for where we live."

Swenson pointed out that the purpose of the hearing was to discuss the city's budget and the amount of property taxes it is proposing to collect to pay for services that it will pay for in 2017.

"A lot of people think that this hearing talks about people's property values," Swenson said. "This meeting talks about our tax levy and our budget. Property values are talked about in the spring."

Some residents said their values had increased significantly and they were encouraged to call the county assessor's office to discuss those issues.

Johnson was also concerned about the larger picture and wondered what potential business owners and their employees would think when looking to relocate to Wadena.

The Johnson family has been in Wadena since 1957.

"I'm very proud of our community but I'm greatly concerned about the direction that we're going with our taxes, how we're utilizing that money and looking at what is the incentive for people to do things here in our community," Johnson said.

BJ Spear also lives near the golf course and said he is frustrated with increasing property taxes as well.

"They can't keep going up 15-20 percent every year," he said.

He also pointed out that the lots north of town don't have sewer, water or other city services.

Residents near the golf course said the roads often aren't plowed during the winter either and they often pay to have them plowed themselves so they can get out of their driveways.

The council listened to the complaints but ultimately approved the proposed property tax levy and budget for 2017.