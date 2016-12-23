News briefs - Dec. 22 edition

The purpose of this group is to provide a confidential setting for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope.

The "Parents Who Have Lost a Child" support group meets the second Monday of the month. The confidential support group provides a safe place for those who have experienced this type of loss to find support, share their story and learn ways to cope. This support group is open to all parents who have lost a child of any age, at any time in their lives.

If you have any questions about the support group, please contact the Tri-County Health Care Medical Social Services Department at (218) 631-5228.

Grief support group slated for Jan. 3

Tri-County Health Care will host its monthly grief support group on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting will be held from 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. in the Wesley Conference Room, located in the lower level of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.

Anyone who has experienced a loss is invited to the support group. The group's purpose is to offer understanding, suggestions for coping, support, and friendship and most of all, hope to bereaved adults. The group meets the first Tuesday of each month.

To learn more about the month Grief Support Group, contact Tri-County Health Care's Medical Social Services Staff at (218) 631-5228.