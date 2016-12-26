Police Scanner-Dec. 22 Edition

Dec. 9

• The Sheriff's office received a complaint about a fraudulent business operation in Wadena County. The complainant said he bought a hog from a farmer and suspected the meat he received came from a boar instead of a sow. He was advised to retain all his paperwork and take the farmer to civil court.

• A woman alleged she was involved in a domestic. Her boyfriend held her down and refused to let her leave. He took her phone and keys. She ended up walking to a friend's home in Wadena.

• A man in his 60s wearing a blue jacket and jeans and missing his left hand entered a Wadena business to inquire about the amount of numbers on a gas station receipt issued to him in Browerville. He became loud and boisterous inside the store. Outside the store, he began to use profanity. Police traced the man to his apartment. An officer attempted to make contact but the man would not come to the door.

• Police followed an anonymous tip to the scene of a group fighting outside a building. An officer spoke with the building staff who said they were unaware of any fighting inside or outside the building.

• Police were contacted by the Humane Society. It had been discovered that one of the dogs at the shelter had been reported stolen out of the Twin Cities.

Dec. 10

• Law enforcement was summoned after a vehicle rollover resulted in an ambulance crew transporting a combative/uncooperative patient to the emergency room.

• A man walking on County Road 9 after dark was reported to be reaching out to touch cars as they passed him. The man said he had a bad hip and was walking on the road to avoid ice and snow. He was transported to the home of a friend.

Dec. 12

• A speeder who was late for school was found to be wearing his seatbelt and in possession of current insurance information. He had no prior traffic contacts and was let off with a warning.

• A man with a body only warrant told the Sheriff's office he wanted to turn himself in but needed a ride.

• Deputies assisted jail staff with an uncooperative inmate.

• A scam attempt was foiled by the friend of a woman who had withdrawn $10,000 from her account to get a grandson out of trouble. The grandmother had received a telephone call. The grandson asked an officer to stop at her residence and speak with her.

Dec. 13

• A man asked for assistance in getting a motor home back from the people he lent it to three years before. He told law enforcement he had the title and paperwork to prove his ownership. He was advised to call if he had issues at the time he went to retrieve the motor home.

Dec. 14

• Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on the complainant's daughter who was allegedly living in her vehicle with her boyfriend and her three-year-old daughter. Dispatch sent out a message to surrounding counties about the welfare request.

The reports were derived from Wadena Police Department Incident Reports and Wadena County Sheriff's Office call logs.